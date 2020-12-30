International flights remain suspended till January 31: DGCA

In the wake of the new UK variant of coronavirus infection, DGCA on Wednesday extended the suspension on scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021. The restrictions, however this shall not apply to international air-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.

"Government of India extends suspension of scheduled commercial international flights till January 31, 2021," said the civil aviation regulator. The DGCA, however clarified that International Scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

All international and domestic flights in India were suspended after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown in March to control the spread of the coronavirus in the country. However, domestic flights were allowed to operate in a restricted manner later. India on Wednesday extended the ban on flights from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Civil Aviation Ministry announced that the temporary suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom has been extended till January 7, 2021 in wake of the new strain of COVID-19 found in Britain.

"Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," the minister tweeted.

The announcement by the Hardeep Singh Puri came on the day when 14 more UK returnees to India tested positive for the new strain of the coronavirus, which is said to be 70% more transmissible and infectious than the existing strains. The new cases on Wednesday took the total to 20 in the country.

This includes the six passengers who came back to India tested positive earlier for the new strain. In wake of the recent cases, the government has become highly alert and has taken measures to contain the spread.