IndiGo Delhi-Deogarh flight diverted to Lucknow after bomb threat, probe underway (file photo)

An IndiGo flight operating from Delhi to Deogarh (Odisha) was diverted to Lucknow on Monday following a specific bomb threat. All necessary security protocols were followed and flight 6E 6191 was cleared for takeoff. The airline is following the rules of the security agencies in the probe, IndiGo said.

