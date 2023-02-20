Search icon
Who are IAS Rohini Sindhuri-IPS D Roopa, involved in ugly feud over Facebook pics?

Karnataka IAS and IPS officers involved in an ugly social media feud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 04:10 PM IST

Who are IAS Rohini Sindhuri-IPS D Roopa, involved in ugly feud over Facebook pics?
Karnatka IAS and IPS officers indulge in a spat | Photo: File

Two senior bureaucrats, IPS D Roopa and IAS Rohini Sindhuri got into a spat over a social media post on Sunday (February 19). IPS officer and Managing Director of Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation had posted on Facebook alleging that IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri had shared pictures of her with many male IAS officers, violating service conduct rules.

“These pictures might look normal but if a female IAS officer sends such pictures one to many IAS officers what does it mean? It doesn’t become a private matter. It violates the service conduct rules. Saloon pictures, pictures of sleeping might look normal but the situation during which these pictures were sent say otherwise,” read Roopa’s Facebook post.

Hitting back, Sindhuri said that the allegations were baseless and screenshots picked from social media posts, which are falsely being used to scandalise her. Sindhuri also said Roopa was doing so out of “personal hatred” and that she needs counselling.

Rohini Sindhuri further said, “She has always craved media attention and her social media profile is proof…she has always targeted one person or the other and that seems to be her favourite pass time than focus on any substantial work.”

Who is IPS D Roopa?

D Roopa Divakar Moudgil cleared the IPS exam in 2000 with an All India Rank 43. Born in Davanagree, she did her graduation from Kuvempu University and post-graduation in Psychology from Bangalore University. She is married to IAS officer Munish Moudgil and has two children Anagha Moudgil and Rushil Moudgil. 

Who is IAS Rohini Sindhuri?

Rohini Sindhuri Dasari is an Indian Administrative Officer from batch 2009. Sindhuri too secured the IAR 43rd. She was born on May 30, 1984, in Andhra Pradesh. She studied BTech (Chemical engineering). Sindhuri is married to Sudhir Reddy, a software engineer from AP. 

