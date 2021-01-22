Indian Railways: E-catering services to be resumed in trains from THIS month, details here

IRCTC had started this service in 2014 where passengers could order food from reputed brands as well as local delicacies on phone or online.

IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of Indian Railways is going to restart its e-catering services for the passengers travelling in the currently operating special trains.

IRCTC had started this service in 2014 where passengers could order food of their choice from reputed brands as well as popular regional and local delicacies on phone or online while travelling on trains and get the same delivered to their seats at railway station.Now, the food delivery will be permitted during the rail journey, "depending upon the feasibility, availability of staff and local restrictions."

During the pre-COVID period, IRCTC had started clocking 20000 e-catering orders per day. Due to onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, e-catering services was suspended on March 22, 2020.However, with the gradual resumption of passenger train services and amidst the new normal wherein IRCTC is serving only 'Ready To Eat' meals to passengers on trains, there has been an increase demand for resumption of e-catering services.

With the permission from Ministry of Railways coming in, IRCTC is ready to resume the e-catering services on trains shortly in phase-wise manner.The company is starting the first phase of e-catering services from February 2021, wherein the service shall commence over 30 railway stations catering to approximately 250 trains. IRCTC is ensuring that all its e-catering partners ensure proper health and hygiene protocols while serving the meals to the passengers.The service providers need to follow the instructions imposed by the local government and governing authorities.The passengers shall avail the services of e-catering through www.ecatering.irctc.com. E-catering orders through telephone is also being restored on calling service '1323' shortly. Passengers can also download IRCTC E-catering app "Food On Track" from the various app stores and avail e-catering services. For passengers, option of cash on delivery has also been provided.