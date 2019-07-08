Indian Army busts hideout of NSCN (IM), a key stakeholder in Naga Accord

The Indian Army busted a hideout of National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Isak Muivah (NSCN-IM) in Manipur on Saturday. The NSCN (IM), the largest insurgency group in the north-east, is not only in a ceasefire with the Centre but is also a key stakeholder in Naga Accord that is in process under Centre's interlocutor after.

The NSCN (IM) had signed a framework of agreement in August 2015 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had described it as a historic step.

According to the Army, it dismantled an undesignated hideout of the insurgent group after its members were found extorting from people at a village.

"An undesignated and unauthorised hideout of NSCN (IM) was busted on July 6 by the Army troops at Kekru Naga village in Manipur. Based on a specific input regarding NSCN (IM) cadres camping in Kekru Naga and carrying out illegal extortion, a well-coordinated operation was launched on the night of July 5," the Army said in a statement.

While Army officials said that setting up unauthorised camps is gross violation of ceasefire ground rules and against the spirit of ongoing ceasefire agreement, a reaction from NSCN (IM) is still awaited.

Earlier in May, the insurgent group along with other organisations like Naga national Council (Parent Body) and Naga Mother's Association (NMA) had expressed serious concern military offensive carried out by Myanmar army in Konyak region of Myanmar alleging that it was being coordinated by Indian security forces from the international border. Again on June 30, the Army in separate operations along with police destroyed two suspected NSCN (IM) hideouts located in Jongrum & near the Indo Myanmar border, Manipur and recovered arms & ammunition.

The Army further said that it is working closely with the police, intelligence agencies, civil administration and the locals to identify "unauthorised hideouts" of the NSCN (IM).

"Immediate action is being taken to identify and dismantle such undesignated NSCN (IM) camps in Manipur and to stop atrocities as well as illegal activities of these cadres," the Army said in the statement.