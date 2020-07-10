India's COVID-19 recovery rate at 63%, mortality rate just 2.72%': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63%, further adding, that the country has not reached the community transmission stage.

"Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at about 63%, mortality rate is just 2.72%. We are not concerned about the number of cases. We are ramping up testing so that maximum cases can be detected & treated," Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said.

"Around 2.7 lakh tests are being done daily. Despite being such a large country, we've not reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19. Though there are some small pockets where there could be slightly higher transmission locally," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported its highest single-day spike of 26,506 new coronavirus cases and 475 deaths. With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in India reached 7,93,802 on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total number of cases, 2,76,685 are active, 4,95,513 have been cured/discharged/migrated and 21,604 have died so far due to the infection.

With as many as 2,30,599 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-affected state, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,26,581) and Delhi (1,07,051).

A Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting was chaired by Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday at Nirman Bhawan in the national capital. The meeting was called to review the coronavirus situation in India.