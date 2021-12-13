India retains membership of top maritime body; Pakistan fails to get any support

India has retained its membership of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) council after clinching 133 votes.

India retained its membership for "Category B" which included ten countries namely Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and the United Arab Emirates. "Category B" are states with the "largest interest in international seaborne trade", IMO said in a statement.

Interestingly for the first time in 30 years, Pakistan stood for the council seat but failed to garner any support. Pakistan's federal minister for maritime affairs tweeted about the development saying, "We didn’t make it this time"

Pakistan was contesting for @IMOHQ council seat after 30 yrs. We didn’t make it this time, but it was a great opp to open Maritime Avenues with other nations. I want to complement my team for standing up@ImranKhanPTI has taught us a simple lesson: U only win & lose if u compete! — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) December 10, 2021

The council was elected by the assembly of IMO for the period 2022-2023. The 32nd Assembly of IMO is meeting in London at IMO Headquarters from 6 -15 December and on December 10 the result for the election of the organisation's 40-member council were announced. All 175 member states and three associate members are entitled to attend the IMO assembly.

The council is the executive organ of IMO and is responsible for supervising the work of the organisation. When the assembly is not in session, the council performs the functions of the assembly. The assembly normally meets once every two years in regular sessions and is responsible for approving the work programme, voting the budget and determining the financial arrangements of the organisation.

There are three categories in all: "Category A" includes ten states with the largest interest in providing international shipping services and includes China, Greece, Italy, Japan, Norway, Panama, South Korea, Russia, UK and US.

"Category C" includes states whose election will ensure "representation of all major geographic areas of the world". States in "Category C" are - Bahamas, Belgium, Chile, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, the Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey and Vanuatu.