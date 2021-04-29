India reports 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 deaths in 24 hours

India reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases and 3,645 deaths on Thursday (April 29), taking the country's tally to 1,83,76,524. As many as 2,69,507 discharges have been made in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. A total of 1,50,86,878 recoveries have been reported so far. The total death toll stands at 2,04,832 with 30,84,814 active cases. A total of 15,00,20,648 people have been vaccinated so far.