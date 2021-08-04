India records 42,625 new COVID-19 infections with Kerala alone reporting 23,676 cases

India recorded 42,625 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 40% higher than yesterday's figures. 562 deaths in the last 24 hours have pushed the tally to 4,25,757. One of the worst affected states, Kerala reported 23,676 people testing positive for the virus on Tuesday, which is the highest single-day rise of cases in the country.

The fresh cases pushed the tally of infections to over 34.49 lakh and 148 deaths took the death count to 17,103. Maharashtra, which has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, recorded 6,005 new infections. After Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

While the active cases have gone up to over 4.10 lakh, they form only 1.29% of the total infections so far. While the daily positivity rate is 2.3 %, the recovery rate is 97.37%. Meanwhile, over 62.53 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states have shown a rise in the R-factor, the government said on Tuesday, calling it a 'significant problem'. Eighteen districts showed an increasing trend in cases in the last four weeks, as per the government records. R factor indicates how many people are being infected by one person.

The statistic is used worldwide to track and check the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If R-factor is above one, it means that one COVID-positive person is infecting more than one person. When the R-factor is 2, it indicated that one COVID-infected person is on average infecting two more.

Statewise COVID-19 case count

Tamil Nadu logged 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, 2.6% lesser than the previous day. 29 people have died in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reported 1,674 people testing positive on Tuesday. 38 people have died in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra recorded 6,005 new infections on Tuesday.

Kerala recorded 23,676 COVID-19 positive cases on Tuesday. 148 deaths took place in the state.