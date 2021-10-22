India proposes mutual recognition of COVID vaccine certificates to Pakistan

India has proposed to Pakistan mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates. Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates means that travellers from either country can enter the respective country without any hassles with regards to COVID-19 vaccination and will be allowed to leave the airport/transport hub as per laid norms. It essentially eases the movement of people as covid crisis abates.

So far, there hasn't been any word from Islamabad on the issue, but if it gets a nod, it will help many Indian pilgrims-- especially the Indian Sikh pilgrims who will be going to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur once it is opened. A corridor was opened to the holy Gurdwara with much fanfare, that allowed visa-free travel from India to Pakistan, but then coronavirus stuck and its operations were suspended.

Travel between India and Pakistan was impacted due to COVID, as was the case but Islamabad before that had taken steps to decrease people to people movement in the aftermath of India removing special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Pakistan had suspended all rail, bus services between the two countries following New Delhi's decision.

The Indian proposal comes days after New Delhi sent out an invite to Islamabad for National Security Advisors meeting on Afghanistan. New Delhi will be hosting a meet of NSA in the 2nd week of November involving countries like Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China and some central Asian countries. For Pakistan, its NSA Moeed Yusuf who has been invited.

As on October 20, India has an agreement with 11 countries for mutual vaccination certificates recognition for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognized or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccine. These countries are UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.

India is reaching out to more and more countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. Earlier this week, India and Israel agreed on mutual recognition of the COVID-19 vaccine certificate which will help in the easy movement of people. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar after his meeting with Israeli FM Yair Lapid said, "I know, in principle, we have agreed on mutual recognition of our vaccination certification process. And while we are working that out, in interim Israel would all people, having Covishield vaccines to travel to Israel."