India paid heavy price for failing to send Muslims to Pakistan in 1947: Union Minister Giriraj Singh

The controversial remark was made in Purnea district in the Seemanchal region of Bihar where he was trying to garner support in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday said that India is paying the price for failing to send Muslims to Pakistan and bring Hindus from there at the time of independence.

The controversial remark was made in Purnea district in the Seemanchal region of Bihar where he was trying to garner support in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"Our forefathers committed a mistake. Had they ensured that all our Muslim brothers were sent to Pakistan and Hindus brought here, the need for such a move (CAA) would not have arisen. This did not happen and we have paid a heavy price for it," the Begusarai MP said.

"When our forefathers were fighting for Independence from British rule, Jinnah was pushing for the creation of an Islamic state," he stated, citing why it was important to bring in the controversial law.

However, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), an NDA ally, expressed its disapproval over Giriraj's statement. LJP chief Chirag Paswan said, "We are an NDA constituent but many times our coalition partners say things which the LJP does not at all agree with. This one (Giriraj Singh's statement) is such an example. Had a person of my party spoken in this fashion, I would have taken responsibility and acted."

At a state-wide "Bihar First-Bihari First" yatra on Friday morning, he stated that Giriraj's "divisive remarks" were quite similar to that used in the Delhi polls by several BJP leaders, in consequence of which the coalition fared poorly in the Delhi polls.

In another statement on Friday, Giriraj Singh reacted to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan's ‘15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus’ remarks. Singh alleged that the the ‘tukde tukde’ gang wants to convert India into Pakistan.

The veteran BJP politician took to Twitter and sought to know from Congress, RJD and the 'tukde tukde' gang if they wanted to convert India into Pakistan.