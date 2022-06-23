India logs 13,313 new coronavirus infections, active cases rise to 83,990

File Photo

India logged 13,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases rose to 83,990, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.19 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 percent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 percent, according to the ministry.

READ | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies for Specialist Officer posts at bankofbaroda.in, check details

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,36,027, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 percent.

According to the ministry, 196.62 crore doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

READ | Moral policing: Man thrashed in UP's Ayodhya for kissing wife while bathing in Saryu river

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crores on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25 this year.

The 38 new fatalities include 20 from Kerala, four from Uttar Pradesh, three each from Delhi and Maharashtra, two each from Punjab and West Bengal, and one each from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Mizoram.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.