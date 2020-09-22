India-China hold sixth round of Military Commander-level talks amid LAC tensions

The Indian and Chinese Senior Commanders held the sixth round of Military Commander-Level Meeting on Monday amid the border tensions between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The two sides had candid and in-depth exchanges of views on stabilising the situation along the LAC in the India-China border areas.

In a joint statement of sixth round of talks between the two nations, it was said that they agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, strengthen communication on the ground, avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments, stop sending more troops to the frontline, refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground, and avoid taking any actions that may complicate the situation.

The two sides also agreed to hold the seventh round of Military Commander-Level Meeting as soon as possible, take practical measures to properly solve problems on the ground, and jointly safeguard peace and tranquility in the border area.

According to sources, both the countries agreed to "stop sending more troops to the frontline". However, both the nations are yet to agree on disengagement, the sources said. The sources also said that India and China have agreed that no further build-up will take place in the area.