Headlines

Breaking: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha over cash-for-query row

India allows export of non-basmati rice to another 5 countries

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

Give at least 48 hours to study ethics panel report on Mahua Moitra: TMC to Lok Sabha Speaker

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Assam Rifles conducts fourth Major Bob Khating Memorial Lecture 2023 at USI, Delhi

Steve Jobs once signed a Rs 35 cheque in 1976, it now fetched more than Rs 30,00,000

Make every meal special with modern design cutlery sets on Amazon

Crime against women: 10 Indian states with worst record

Actors who made flop debuts but went on to become Bollywood superstars

Worst buys by Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in IPL history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Mizoram Results 2023: Lalduhoma, who once guarded Indira Gandhi, set to be new Mizoram CM

Astronomers Discover Mysterical Six-Planet Solar System | NASA-ESA-UIC

What Is ‘Donkey Flight’, The Scam Of Smuggling Illegal Immigrants On Which SRK's 'Dunki' Is Based?

Meet Miss India-turned-actress who is only two films old, has grossed Rs 1600 crore, worked with Shah Rukh, Ranbir

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

Before Triptii Dimri this star kid was considered by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to play Zoya in Animal, but failed the audition

HomeIndia

India

India allows export of non-basmati rice to another 5 countries

Earlier, India allowed the export of such a variety of rice to Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Republic of Guinea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Seychelles, UAE, and Singapore.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Dec 08, 2023, 03:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India has allowed the export of non-basmati white rice in varying quantities to Comoros, Madagascar, Equatorial Guinea, Egypt, and Kenya, an official notification said.

Notably, the export of non-Basmati white rice was prohibited on July 20 to check domestic prices and ensure domestic food security.

Earlier, India allowed the export of such a variety of rice to Nepal, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire, Republic of Guinea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Seychelles, UAE, and Singapore.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said that the export to these countries is permitted through National Cooperative Exports Limited in its notification on late Thursday evening.

While initially amending the rice export policy, DGFT maintained that the export will be allowed based on permission granted by the government to other countries to meet their food security needs and based on the request of their government.

West African country Benin is one of the major importers of non-basmati rice from India. Other destination countries are UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, China, Cote D' Ivoire, Togo, Senegal, Guinea, Vietnam, Djibouti, Madagascar, Cameroon Somalia, Malaysia, and Liberia.

In late August, India also introduced additional safeguards by way of imposing a minimum floor price on exports of basmati rice so as to prevent exports of non-basmati white rice, which was already under the prohibited category since July.

Recently, the central government extended the 20 per cent export duty on parboiled rice till March 31, 2024, an official notification said. Rice which is partially boiled with husk is called parboiled rice.

Initially, the duty was introduced on August 25, 2023, and was due to remain effective till October 16, 2023, aimed at maintaining adequate domestic availability and checking its price.

India in September 2022 banned the exports of broken rice and imposed a 20 per cent duty on exports of non-Basmati rice, except for parboiled rice amid concerns about low production due to a fall in area under the paddy crop. It later lifted the ban in November.

 
Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet one of India's richest doctors, who becomes newest billionaire with Rs 8400 crore net worth

Not only Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, these Indians are also billionaires and own massive wealth

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 6: Vicky Kaushal film continues to struggle, earns Rs 3.30 crore

The Archies review: Zoya Akhtar creates feel-good, nostalgic coming-of-age drama, but the star kids need to do better

Centre takes big action against 100 websites, know the reason

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

Deepika Padukone becomes first Indian actor to attend Academy Museum Gala, turns heads in blue velvet gown

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry in Fighter teaser sets the internet on fire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE