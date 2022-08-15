Search icon
Independence Day 2022: Know PM Modi’s 5 pledges to fulfill freedom fighters’ vision for India by 2047

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day on August 15.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - IANS)

Marking the 75th year of freedom for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the historic Red Fort in the capital city of Delhi on Independence Day 2022, talking about various steps that are needed in the country to put “India first”.

During his speech, PM Modi remembered several freedom fighters such as Rani Laxmibai and Bhagat Singh and also talked about Mahatma Gandhi’s vision for the country. He also said that “naari shakti” can help the nation reach new heights.

PM Narendra Modi further pledged to make the vision of our nation’s freedom fighters come true by the year 2047. While talking about India’s future during the Independence Day celebration, PM Modi made five hard-hitting pledges.

PM Modi’s 5 pledges on Independence Day 2022

  • In the next 25 years, PM Narendra Modi pledged to make India a more developed nation that can compete on an international front. He urged the youth of the country to “dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the nation's development.”
  • PM Modi said that there should be no trace of slavery in our mindset and we should not try to become like others. He further said that we don’t have to carry forward any reflection of our servitude in the country.
  • During his Independence Day 2022 speech, PM Modi said that we should always be proud of our heritage. During the speech, the prime minister said, “Apni dharti se judenge tabhi toh uncha udenge.”
  • PM Modi asked all the citizens of the country to keep in mind the “ekta and ekjutta (Unity and solidarity)” of the country. He further coined the slogan, “ek barat shresth bharat (one country, proud country).”
  • While talking about the pledge of each person as a citizen of India, PM Narendra Modi said, “The fifth pledge is the duty of citizens. It is the duty of people to save electricity, water.” He further said that this pledge applies to each and every India, even the prime minister.

(With inputs from agencies)

