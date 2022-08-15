Search icon
Independence Day 2022: Know the history, significance of Indian tricolour amid 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 15, 2022, 08:22 AM IST

August 15 instils a feeling of patriotism in every citizen of India as it marks 75 years of independence in the nation. As the country celebrated Independence Day 2022, the whole country is gripped by patriotic fervour after seven and a half decades of freedom.

The 76th year of independence in India is marked by ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating India’s independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British.

The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen.

The most common element in the celebration of Independence Day in India remains the Indian flag. Let’s have a look at interesting facts about the Indian national tricolour, which came into existence more than 100 years ago.

History of the Indian flag

The first Indian national flag was hoisted on August 7, 1906, at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. The flag had three major colours namely red, yellow and green. The first variant closer to the current day Indian tricolour was designed by Pingali Venkayya in 1921.

It had two major colours-red and green. In 1931, a landmark resolution was passed adopting a tricolour flag as our national flag. This flag, the forbear of the present one, was saffron, white and green with Mahatma Gandhi’s spinning wheel at the centre.

With a few modifications that included the addition of saffron and white colour, Ashoka chakra from the lion capital of emperor Ashoka, the Indian Tiranga was officially adopted on July 22, 1947. It was first hoisted on August 15, 1947.

What does the Indian tricolour signify?

Tiranga or Tricolor has three colours which include saffron on the top signifying strength and courage of the country. White in the centre embodies peace and truth. The green colour at the bottom shows the fertility, growth and auspiciousness of the land.

The Ashoka chakra also called Dharma Chakra is placed at the centre and has 24 spokes signifying that there`s life in movement and death in stagnation.

Earlier, Indian citizens were not allowed to hoist the National Flag except on selected occasions. This changed after a decade-long legal battle by industrialist Naveen Jindal culminated in the landmark Supreme Court judgement of January 23, 2004, that declared that the right to fly the National Flag freely with respect and dignity is a fundamental right of an Indian citizen within the meaning of Article 19(1) (a) of the Constitution of India.

(With ANI inputs)

