In clear violation of coronavirus lockdown, flyover construction continues in Hyderabad

Amid nationwide lockdown over coronavirus outbreak, all non-essential services including construction work remain suspended for 21 days across the country. Only essential services like food, vegetables, banking, internet and others have been exempted from the lockdown.

However, in Hyderabad, a clear violation of the lockdown is underway in broad daylight.

Construction work is going on a flyover in Cyberabad area of Hyderabad city. In the photos taken by this correspondent on Saturday afternoon, it is clear how construction workers are working on a flyover in full gear.

The flyover is in Raidurgam area which comes under Cyberabad police limits.

In a televised announcement made on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said a complete lockdown across the country was being imposed for 21 days, asserting that 'social distancing' is the only way to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government. This is necessary for a decisive battle against the coronavirus outbreak, the Prime Minister said.

India has so far reported 873 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 78 cured patients and 19 dead.

In Telangana, as per the Union Health Minister, the number of cases is 48. However, local media reports quoted state health officials as saying that the number has now jumpeda to 59.