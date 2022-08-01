IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, light showers likely in Delhi; know full forecast

File photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including several districts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, light rains are predicted in several northern states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather agency has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur.

Press Release (i) Heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over Northwest Indian plains today and decrease thereafter.



(ii) Heavy to very heavy rainfall activity likely to continue over the Western Himalayas during next 5 days. @ndmaindia @DDNewslive @moesgoi pic.twitter.com/PmO5S592s1 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 30, 2022

Warnings have been issued in coastal areas, and IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Farmers also remain worried about the effect of heavy rainfall on the crop fields in the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, the weather agency had predicted cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light rains in several parts of Delhi NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

Rainfall has been predicted in several districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, Champawat, and Bageshwar for the next two days, according to the latest IMD forecast.

Several parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the plain states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to receive light to moderate rains throughout the first two days of August.

