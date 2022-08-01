Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, light showers likely in Delhi; know full forecast

The IMD has issued a new heavy rainfall alert for today in several districts of Tamil Nadu, with light rains predicted in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall warning in Tamil Nadu, light showers likely in Delhi; know full forecast
File photo

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest weather forecast, has predicted heavy rainfall in several states, including several districts of Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, light rains are predicted in several northern states, including Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The weather agency has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu from Monday to Thursday. Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to lash Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem districts.

On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places over Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Nilgiris, Salem, Cuddalore, Dharmapuri, Tiruchirapalli districts. Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur.

 

 

Warnings have been issued in coastal areas, and IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next few days. Farmers also remain worried about the effect of heavy rainfall on the crop fields in the delta districts of Tiruvarur and Thanjavur.

Meanwhile, the weather agency had predicted cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light rains in several parts of Delhi NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram. An orange alert has been issued in parts of Uttarakhand, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state.

Rainfall has been predicted in several districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, Champawat, and Bageshwar for the next two days, according to the latest IMD forecast.

Several parts of the country including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the plain states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana are expected to receive light to moderate rains throughout the first two days of August.

READ | Illegal mining case: Hemant Soren’s close aide in custody, ED likely to question Jharkhand CM’s media advisor

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card expected TODAY, exam from August 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.