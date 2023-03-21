IMD weather alert: Delhi, Noida, Haryana to receive more rains till March 23; check complete forecast

Delhi rains to continue till March 23 (File photo)

After a sudden rise in temperature in February across the national capital, the residents of Delhi are now experiencing a wet spell, with a sudden drop in temperature and rainfall occurring over the last two days. Now, the weather department has predicted that the rains in Delhi are set to continue.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said in its latest forecast that the rains in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Rajasthan, and several other northern states are set to continue for the next two days.

In its latest weather forecast, the IMD said that the rainfall in several parts of the country, including Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, is set to continue till March 23. Earlier, it was expected that the rainfall in the cities will halt after March 21.

West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, and several areas in Northeast India are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds from March 21 to 23, according to the MeT department, while similar weather conditions are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

It is expected that the temperature in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana will continue to remain lower than expected for the next few days on account of the gusty winds, thunderstorms, and rains in the national capital area.

Hailstorms and snowfall have also been experienced in several Indian states over the past couple of days due to Western Disturbances. It is expected that the rains in Delhi will subside after this week, ad temperatures will see a slight rise in the first week of April.

Further, the IMD predicted that widespread light/moderate rainfall/thundershowers are expected over Northeast India, the Western Himalayan Region, and adjoining plains of Northwest India from March 25 to March 27, expected to last till the first few days of April.

