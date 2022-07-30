IMD update: Orange alert in Uttarakhand, heavy rains in several states; check weather warnings for today, tomorrow

Commuters travelling through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall in Lucknow | Photo: ANI

As per the latest rainfall and thunderstorm warnings by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), more than 15 states and UTs are expected to see heavy showers over the weekend. Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning is likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and East Uttar Pradesh over the weekend. Uttarakhand will also brace for very heavy showers at isolated places. Scattered to widespread rainfall is also predicted for some other parts of the country in Central, East, West and South. Here are the IMD weather warnings for the next two days.



IMD forecast for July 30

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places: Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places: Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala.

IMD forecast for July 31

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places: Uttarakhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Bihar

Heavy rainfall at isolated places: Himachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, East Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning at isolated places: Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

