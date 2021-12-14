IMD weather update: Near cold wave conditions in THESE parts of the country from December 18

As per Indian Meteorological Department’s latest weather report today (December 14), the current western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region is likely to dissipate from tonight. However, another western disturbance likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of December 15, causing isolated rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh during the next 4 days.

IMD also predicts light rainfall over Uttarakhand during December 16-17. Higher reaches of the western Himalayan region are likely to see light snowfall from December 15-17. IMD has also predicted isolated light rainfall over north Punjab, north Haryana, northwestern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of Uttarakhand on December 16. While no significant change in temperature is likely in most parts of northwest and adjoining central India for the next 3 days till December 17, a drop is expected thereafter as the western disturbance dissipates. Northwestern winds are expected over the northwestern plains from December 17 to 20 causing a fall of 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature over the plains of north India and adjoining parts of Madhya Pradesh, which may lead to near cold wave conditions as per IMD.

As per IMD forecast, no dense fog is likely across the country over next 5 days except in isolated pockets over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during morning hours of December 15 and 16.

In the southern Peninsula, no active easterly wave appears to be approaching. IMD forecasts light to moderate, isolated, scattered rainfall to continue over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman & Nicobar Islands over the next 5 days, and over southern parts of Andhra Pradesh over the next two days.

Observed weather in past 24 hours ending at 08:30 am IST today (December 14)

Rainfall/ thundershowers were observed at a few places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and isolated parts over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and south interior Karnataka. Significant amount of rainfall (3 cm or more) was observed in some districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.

Moderate fog was observed in isolated pockets over Assam and Meghalaya while shallow fog was observed in isolated pockets over Punjab, UP, Delhi, western MP and Jharkhand. No dense fog was reported from across the country.

Minimum temperatures remained in the range of 6 to 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, UP, north MP.