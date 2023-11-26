IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

On Sunday, the nation's capital saw a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius—both slightly below the season's average.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will likely see very light rain or drizzle starting on Sunday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy. On Sunday, the nation's capital saw a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius—both slightly below the season's average.

After the rain, the IMD warned that there might be light to moderate fog. On Sunday night, the relative humidity was measured to be 78%. According to an official, unseasonal rainfall on Sunday disrupted daily activities in most of Gujarat, including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot.

Numerous local events, including weddings, were impacted by the traffic disruption caused by the extensive waterlogging caused by the downpour. According to the weather, this unexpected weather is the result of a persistent easterly trough that originated over the Southeast and neighbouring Southwest Arabian Seas.

In numerous areas of southern Gujarat and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, there is a high probability of light to moderate rain and thundershowers on November 27. Similar weather may also be experienced in a few locations in northern Gujarat and Saurashtra districts, including Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir-Somnath, Botad, and Diu.

Check out the latest weather forecast for other states:

Today, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in many areas, sporadic thunderstorms, and lightning over Gujarat State and south Rajasthan. The Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and south Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience similar weather today and tomorrow, and Vidarbha for the next two days with a significant decrease after that.

Heavy precipitation is expected to fall in isolated areas today over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat state; on Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to fall over Vidarbha. There may be isolated, extremely heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region today.

There is a chance of hail in isolated areas today over Uttarakhand, south Rajasthan, and north Madhya Maharashtra. This weather pattern is also anticipated over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha for tomorrow, as well as over southwest Madhya Pradesh and north Marathwada for today as well as tomorrow.

Up until November 28, there is a chance of sporadic light rain in the Western Himalayan Region and the Northwest Indian plains. It is predicted that tomorrow there will be isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)