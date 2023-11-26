Headlines

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Meet one of youngest IAS, Ananya Singh who cracked UPSC in first attempt, got AIR...

'Verticle drilling of 19.2 meters completed...': NHIDCL MD gives update on Uttarkashi tunnel rescue ops

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam, became IES officer at 22, his AIR was..

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

All time flop XI in IPL history​

Meet Ziva, daughter of India’s World Cup winning captain

Pakistan's Imam-Ul-Haq ties knot with Anmol Mehmood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Annapurna Soni calls Shazia in The Railway Men her 'most difficult' role, reveals how she prepared for it | Exclusive

Sunny Deol brutually trolled for laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet: ‘Maiyat hai yaa party?'

Not Rashmika Mandanna, but this actress was cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, was replaced because...

HomeIndia

India

IMD update: Delhi records 10.4 degrees Celsius, light drizzle expected tonight

On Sunday, the nation's capital saw a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius—both slightly below the season's average.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 26, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi will likely see very light rain or drizzle starting on Sunday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy. On Sunday, the nation's capital saw a high of 26.4 degrees Celsius and a low of 10.4 degrees Celsius—both slightly below the season's average.

After the rain, the IMD warned that there might be light to moderate fog. On Sunday night, the relative humidity was measured to be 78%. According to an official, unseasonal rainfall on Sunday disrupted daily activities in most of Gujarat, including Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, and Rajkot.

Numerous local events, including weddings, were impacted by the traffic disruption caused by the extensive waterlogging caused by the downpour. According to the weather, this unexpected weather is the result of a persistent easterly trough that originated over the Southeast and neighbouring Southwest Arabian Seas.

In numerous areas of southern Gujarat and Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, there is a high probability of light to moderate rain and thundershowers on November 27. Similar weather may also be experienced in a few locations in northern Gujarat and Saurashtra districts, including Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Gir-Somnath, Botad, and Diu.

Check out the latest weather forecast for other states:

Today, there is a chance of light to moderate rainfall in many areas, sporadic thunderstorms, and lightning over Gujarat State and south Rajasthan. The Konkan and Goa, Marathwada, Madhya Maharashtra, and south Madhya Pradesh are expected to experience similar weather today and tomorrow, and Vidarbha for the next two days with a significant decrease after that.

Heavy precipitation is expected to fall in isolated areas today over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, southeast Rajasthan, southwest Madhya Pradesh, north Konkan, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Gujarat state; on Monday and Tuesday, it is expected to fall over Vidarbha. There may be isolated, extremely heavy rainfall in the Gujarat region today.

There is a chance of hail in isolated areas today over Uttarakhand, south Rajasthan, and north Madhya Maharashtra. This weather pattern is also anticipated over Uttarakhand, East Madhya Pradesh, and Vidarbha for tomorrow, as well as over southwest Madhya Pradesh and north Marathwada for today as well as tomorrow.

Up until November 28, there is a chance of sporadic light rain in the Western Himalayan Region and the Northwest Indian plains. It is predicted that tomorrow there will be isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Fans feel Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal's plot is similar to these Bollywood movies starring Akshay, Amitabh Bachchan

‘He told to…’:Rinku Singh shares MS Dhoni’s crucial advice for last over finishes - watch

CAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam day guidelines

Meet lesser-known relative of Isha Ambani, who owns popular luggage brand worth Rs 6368 crore

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE