Cold wave 'unlikely' over next 5 days; IMD predicts rainfall in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and other states

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the majority of north India's cold wave conditions have subsided as of Thursday, and a second round of extreme cold is unlikely to occur over the next five days. Between January 23 and January 25 and 26, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the report, some areas of north Madhya Pradesh, isolated areas of Haryana, and east Uttar Pradesh experienced minimum temperatures that ranged from 2 to 5 degrees Celsius during extreme weather conditions. As per the weather agency, cold wave conditions were prevalent in some areas of south Haryana, east Rajasthan, north Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.

"Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed over Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Madhya Pradesh from January 15 to January 18. With the impact of a fresh western disturbance from January 19, cold wave abated from most parts of these areas," the IMD said in a statement.

"No cold wave conditions over north India during the next five days," it said. "Another active western disturbance... Is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 till January 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to January 25," the IMD further noted.

From January 20 to 22, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Between January 23 and January 26, the severity and distribution are probably to become more intense.

The direction of the wind shifts as a western disturbance, a weather system marked by warm, moist winds from the Middle East, approaches a region. Temperatures rise as the bitterly cold northwest winds from the mountain peaks stop blowing.

(With inputs from PTI)