IMD forecast: Rainfall expected in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP in next two days

The India Meteorological Department predicts that Delhi and other nearby states would get very light rains over the next two days as a break from the summer heat. According to the MeT department, a western disturbance in Iran could bring about light rain across the western Himalayan region for the next four to five days as well as very little precipitation in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR for the following two days.

Light rainfall activity is expected over the western Himalayan region over the next 4-5 days due to a Western disturbance over Iran. Very light rainfall is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi NCR in the next two days. After this temperature is expected to rise:… pic.twitter.com/hKLI6pCOyd — ANI (ANI) June 4, 2023

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Safdarjung, Lodi Road, IGI Airport, Ayanagar), NCR (Loni Dehat, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana)", IMD said.

Bengal and Bihar persisted in experiencing severe heat-related problems. The IMD reported on Friday that Khagaria in Bihar had the highest temperature in the state at 42.8 degrees Celsius. In 16 locations throughout Bihar, including Patna, the temperature reached 41 degrees Celsius or above.

The Met department predicted on Friday that the state's hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong will experience a heatwave for the next three to four days. As a result, some areas of West Bengal are also suffering from the extreme heat.