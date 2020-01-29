If standing in queue during demonetisation was difficult, why no Shaheen Bagh protester falling ill now: Dilip Ghosh

The Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh stirred yet another controversy on Tuesday by asking why nothing is happening to Shaheen Bagh protesters who are demonstrating under the open sky during the chilly winter in Delhi, while people are "committing suicide" in Bengal due to panic over the CAA and the proposed countrywide NRC.

Ghosh wondered why not the protesters, who include women and children, are not falling ill or dying despite sitting on the demonstration for weeks under the open sky.

“People made so much of hue and cry about people dying while standing in queues during demonetisation. How come those women with children protesting at 5-6 degrees centigrade temperatures are not dying? If demonetisation was a difficult phase for them, isn’t this a difficult phase for them when they are protesting against NRC, CAA, and NPR?” said Ghosh while addressing a press conference at Kolkata Press Club.

He also questioned the source of funding at Shaheen Bagh and Park Circus Maidan protests.

Hundreds of Muslim women are demonstrating against the CAA and the proposed nationwide NRC at the Park Circus Maidan in Kolkata for 22 days.

"I wonder where the money is coming. The truth about this will surely come out in the days to come. Ghosh, the BJP MP from Midnapore seat, is known for courting controversies. A few days back he had said anti-CAA protesters who had destroyed public property were shot like dogs in BJP-ruled states.

This is not the first time that Dilip Ghosh has made controversial remarks. A few days back West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh said that the 50 lakh Muslim infiltrators will be 'identified' and 'chased out of the country'

On January 12, Ghosh had sparked controversy by threatening to shoot down those who damaged public property and accused Banerjee of not taking action as "they are her voters".

Massive protests have erupted across the country against the controversial law and the proposed NRC.

Critics say that the new law is against the secular nature of the Indian Constitution and clubbed with the NRC may be misused to strip away some Muslims' citizenship in the country. The BJP, however, has argued that the law has nothing to do with India's Muslims and only helps those who fled religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.