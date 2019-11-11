'Ideology is permanent, politics must be adaptive': Congress

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

HomeIndia

India

'Ideology is permanent, politics must be adaptive': Congress

Likely a reference to the latest political developments in Maharashtra, where the Congress might decide to lend their support to the Shiv Sena.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Congress national spokesperson Sanjay Jha today pitched in on the latest political developments in Maharashtra, tweeting out a statement that sheds some light on the Congress' political strategy the state. "Ideology is permanent. But politics must be adaptive," wrote the Congress leader from his official handle on Twitter.

 

 

The tweet is likely a reference to the latest political developments in Maharashtra, where the Congress has decided to lend their support to the Shiv Sena - NCP minority government that is likely to be formed in the state. The statement is being seen as a response to claims that Congress is siding with Shiv Sena, who fought the elections in the state with BJP and is normally at arms with the grand old party.

Congress leaders have not made a conclusive decision regarding the Maharashtra situation after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday at Sonia Gandhi's residence, sources said. The party has decided that all senior leaders of Maharashtra have been summoned to Delhi, where they will meet Sonia Gandhi at 4 PM. The final decision will be taken at that meeting, sources added.

Earlier today, Congress had called for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi, over the political situation in Maharashtra. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal, and Mallikarjun Kharge were present at the meeting.

After the CWC meeting ended, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "We have called our Maharashtra leaders to Delhi for further discussions, the meeting will be at 4 PM."

According to updates, Congress has decided to support the minority Shiv Sena-NCP government, but it will take a call, on whether to join the government, at 4 PM after the Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Sonia Gandhi in Delhi. According to updates, after the Congress meeting, the NCP will also formally announce its decision at around 4:30 PM. A decision will be taken only after all three parties come to an agreement on the terms, NCP leader Nawab Malik said.

Political commentators have observed that Congress is likely to support the minority Sena-NCP government from the outside. It will be interesting to see where the Congress finally goes with this, especially since senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam had earlier warned against supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Nirupam had on November 10 said that his party should refrain from any political experiment with the Shiv-Sena as it will prove fatal for the grand-old party. “Congress-NCP govt in Maharashtra is only an imagination. If we want to convert that imagination into reality, it won't be possible without Shiv Sena's support and if we take Shiv Sena's support, it will be fatal for Congress,” Nirupam told ANI.

As things stand now in the rapidly developing Maharashtra political scene, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is on Monday likely to stake the claim to form the government with support from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday invited Shiv Sena, the second-largest party in the assembly, to form the government after the BJP expressed its inability as it does not have the required number to reach the majority mark of 145.

However, the NCP has kept a few demands itself. The NCP has offered support to Shiv Sena if Uddhav Thackeray himself becomes the chief minister and severs ties with the BJP. The NCP has placed the Shiv Sena at stake - virtually asking the party to break ties with its pre-poll ally BJP and to quit the NDA alliance at the Centre.

Follow LIVE updates of Maharashtra political situation here.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE