IBPS RRB Clerk Office Assistant prelims exam 2020: Admit cards released, check @ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for office assistant preliminary examination. Registered candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website-ibps.in

The last date of download for the admit cards is September 26.

Candidates will have to go through three stages of recruitment--preliminary, mains, and then interview round. There will be 80 questions in total for the preliminary examinations which has to be solved in 80 minutes.

The exams will have reasoning and numerical sections.

The exam pattern will be the same for both office assistant and officer level prelims exam.

For the mains exam, candidates have to solve 200 questions for 200 minutes.

The exams were supposed to be held on September 12 and 13, but was postponed due to 'some unavoidable circumstances.'

The revised dates will be released soon.

Steps to download the admit cards for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Office Assistant prelims exam 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website-ibps.in

Step 2. Click on the 'admit card link'.

Step 3. Enter the registration number.

Step 4. Enter the password.

Step 5. Enter the Captcha.

Step 6. Click on Login.

Step 7. Admit cards will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8. Download and take a printout of the admit cards for future reference.