IAS officer Tina Dabi takes big decision towards women empowerment in Jaisalmer, launches initiative 'Ladies First'

IAS officer Tina Dabi has launched a new programme to empower women in the Jaisalmer region. A campaign called Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) has been launched by collector Tina Dabi. The launch of this campaign will take place tomorrow, December 18.

According to IAS officer Tina Dabi, the goal of this ceremony is to give women more social, economic, and legal power as well as to ensure the health, safety, and education of girls. Tomorrow at 11 a.m., this ceremony will take place at the Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium in Jaisalmer.

Jaisan Shakti programme will be organised as a special effort for good governance, according to Tina Dabi, the district collector for Jaisalmer. The Gandhi Darshan Hanuman Circle has organised a Mashal Yatra programme as part of this initiative.

It has been urged that women and girls take part in the programme launched for their betterment. In this campaign, effort will be made improve the health of women and girls. Additionally, their economic situation and educational level must be raised. According to IAS officer Dabi the collector, girls and women in rural areas are still not educated properly about their health. Although the women in this community work very hard, they do not take their health very seriously.

In addition to this, women are economically underprivileged in this region. This initiative has been decided to launch while keeping these things in mind. She stated that the district administration of Jaisalmer will introduce the programme Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) in the Jaisalmer district. which will include participation from the district's women and girls.

Different responsibilities have been delegated to the district officers by Collector Tina Dabi in order to ensure the smooth organisation of the Jaisan Shakti (Ladies First) campaign's inauguration ceremony.

READ | Shraddha Walkar-like murder in Rajasthan: Nephew kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces