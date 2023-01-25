'I am getting threat calls...': Senior Congress Leader AK Antony's son quits Congress over BBC documentary row

ANI Photo

On Wednesday, Congress leader Anil K Antony, the son of former Union Minister A K Anthony announced his resignation from the party. This decision came just one day after he criticised the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about his resignation, "Antony said, "This is my personal decision and I do think this is the best course of action. I did not discuss it with my father. I've sent my resignation and I hope that the leadership will accept it. I don't think this Congress has space for me."

Antony also alleged that he had received threatening calls and hate messages "through the night".

"A lot of things that happened in the last 24 hours, especially from certain corners of Congress, have hurt me a lot," Antony told ANI.

READ | Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India

In a tweet today Antony said that he was facing "intolerant calls" to retract one of his previous tweets in which he had condemned the documentary on PM Modi and termed it a "dangerous precedent."

In his resignation letter, Antony said he did not give in to the demands to retract the tweet and instead was submitting his resignation from the party. The former Defence Minister's son also took a potshot at the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

For the unversed, in a tweet on January 24, Antony had hit out at the BBC terming it as "a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices" against India.

READ | Samsung phone under Rs 10,000: Best pocket-friendly Samsung smartphones to buy with good battery life, features

"Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," Antony tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPM, the Students Federation of India (SFI), and the Congress screened the documentary 'India: the Modi Question' at various places in Kerala yesterday.