Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'I am getting threat calls...': Senior Congress Leader AK Antony's son quits Congress over BBC documentary row

Antony said that he was facing "intolerant calls" to retract one of his previous tweets in which he had condemned the documentary on PM Modi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 02:36 PM IST

'I am getting threat calls...': Senior Congress Leader AK Antony's son quits Congress over BBC documentary row
ANI Photo

On Wednesday, Congress leader Anil K Antony, the son of former Union Minister A K Anthony announced his resignation from the party. This decision came just one day after he criticised the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking about his resignation, "Antony said, "This is my personal decision and I do think this is the best course of action. I did not discuss it with my father. I've sent my resignation and I hope that the leadership will accept it. I don't think this Congress has space for me." 

Antony also alleged that he had received threatening calls and hate messages "through the night". 

"A lot of things that happened in the last 24 hours, especially from certain corners of Congress, have hurt me a lot," Antony told ANI.

READ | Breaking: Microsoft Teams down for thousands of users in India

In a tweet today Antony said that he was facing "intolerant calls" to retract one of his previous tweets in which he had condemned the documentary on PM Modi and termed it a "dangerous precedent."

In his resignation letter, Antony said he did not give in to the demands to retract the tweet and instead was submitting his resignation from the party. The former Defence Minister's son also took a potshot at the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi.

For the unversed, in a tweet on January 24, Antony had hit out at the BBC terming it as "a state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices" against India.

READ | Samsung phone under Rs 10,000: Best pocket-friendly Samsung smartphones to buy with good battery life, features

"Despite large differences with BJP, I think those in India placing views of BBC, a UK state-sponsored channel with a long history of prejudices, and of Jack Straw, the brain behind the Iraq war, over Indian institutions is setting a dangerous precedence, will undermine our sovereignty," Antony tweeted. 

Meanwhile, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of CPM, the Students Federation of India (SFI), and the Congress screened the documentary 'India: the Modi Question' at various places in Kerala yesterday. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Winter fashion: 6 office trends to help you look more professional
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan, Anupam Kher, Yash, Jr NTR, breakthrough male performers of year
Meet real Bigg Boss Vijay Vikram Singh, who faced alcoholism, rejection before getting success
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI Recruitment 2023 Program Manager, other posts vacant: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.