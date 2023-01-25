Samsung phone under Rs 10,000: Best pocket-friendly Samsung smartphones to buy with good battery life, features

File Photo

Samsung mobile under Rs 10,000: The mobile market in India has a lot of scope because of the demand for smartphones. Not everyone wants or can afford an expensive smartphone but still look for sleek, elegant, budget-friendly options when buying a phone. That is when Samsung comes into the picture. For a long time, the company is well known for delivering budget-friendly phones that are sleek in their design and perform like high-end smartphones.

Today, we will tell you about some of the best Samsung phones under Rs 10,000 that have a truckload of great features and sturdy battery life.

Samsung Galaxy M04 (4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M04 comes with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The phone also has a 13 MP rear and 5 MP front camera which is great for clicking photos and selfies. It is one of the best Samsung phones under Rs 10,000 that comes with a 5,000 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M04 Price: Rs 9,499

Samsung Galaxy M02 (2 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M02 comes with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. The storage is expandable up to 1 TB. It also has a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M02 Price: Rs 9,999

Samsung Galaxy M10 (Ocean Blue, 3+32 GB)

This is also a good option if you are planning to buy a phone for under Rs 10,000. The phone comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage. It also comes with a 13 MP main and 5 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Price: Rs 8,999

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core (Gold)

The Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is one of the best phones to buy under Rs 10,000 in 2023. It comes with an 8 MP primary and 5 MP front camera for a great photo and video viewing.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core Price: Rs 6,390

Samsung Galaxy M11 (3 GB RAM, 32 GB Storage)

Samsung Galaxy M11 is another option for customers to buy a budget-friendly phone. It comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage space that is expandable up to 512 GB. It also comes with a 13 MP main and 8 MP front camera.

Samsung Galaxy M11 Price: Rs 8,990