'I am also a farmer': Rajnath Singh says MSP, APMC systems here to stay; condemns ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday addressed the media over the issue of the farm bills, which were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid much furore from the opposition. The minister said that he was also a farmer and assured the agricultural community in the country that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) systems are not going to end.

"I am also a farmer and I want to assure farmers of the country that MSP (minimum support price) & APMC (Agricultural Produce Market Committee) systems are not going to end," said Union minister Rajnath Singh.

Notably, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with other Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Prahlad Joshi, and Piyush Goyal appeared on this day to brief the media.

#WATCH live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other Union Ministers brief the media, in Delhi. https://t.co/HIGViZ8TZ5 — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2020

Singh addressed the furore that occurred at the floor of the Upper House of the Parliament today and said that it was saddening, unfortunate, and shameful since attempts are being made to "mislead" the farmers on the issue of the agriculture reform legislations.

"What happened in the Rajya Sabha today was saddening, unfortunate, and shameful. It is the responsibility of the ruling side to enable discussions in the House but it is also the duty of the Opposition to maintain decorum," said the Defence Minister, adding, "As far as I know, this has never happened in the history of Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. This happening in Rajya Sabha is an even bigger matter. Attempts are being made to mislead the farmers on the basis of rumours. What happened is against the decorum of House."

On the no-confidence motion by the Opposition against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, the Defence Minister said, "Notice has been given to the Chairman. A decision will be taken by him. I don’t want to say anything politically. This is the prerogative of the Chairman."

For context, the Upper House of the Parliament on Sunday gave its nod to The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, as opposition MPs continued to shout slogans during their passage. Some lawmakers even staged a walkout in protest.

Despite repeated requests, many opposition parties reached the well of the house to agitate. Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad demanded that the discussion continues on Monday. "To decide this, we should go by the consensus of the members, not by the numbers of the ruling party," Azad said.

In spite of the Deputy Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh reminding about the contagious nature of the current coronavirus pandemic, many opposition leaders refused to budge and continued to shout slogans in the well.

Now, the Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu is likely to take action against those Members of Parliament who created ruckus in the Upper House over agriculture bills.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O`Brien, Congress MP Ripun Bora, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and DMK MP Tiruchi Siva were seen making attempts to snatch the podium mike of Deputy Chairman Harivansh, raised slogans against the chair, and tore papers. Due to ruckus in the House, the proceeding of the Rajya Sabha was stopped for 10 minutes.

Sources told news agency ANI that Rajya Sabha Chairman is very upset with the incident and he is likely to take action against those MPs who have created ruckus in the house and raised slogans against the chair and also tore papers.BJP is also unhappy with the behaviour of Opposition MPs the way they protested and attempted to stall proceedings of the Rajya Sabha.

Many BJP MPs, who took part in the proceeding today on condition of anonymity, told ANI that strict action must be taken against those MPs who behaved in an unparliamentarily way.

Before the pandemonium broke out, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar assured the house, "MSPs will not be touched at any cost. It is not just these Bills, many steps have been taken to double farmers` income in the past 6 years. There is no need to doubt that farmers will continue to avail MSP."

Thousands of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting since the government introduced these Bills in the Lok Sabha on September 14, the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Bills seek to replace the Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 promulgated on June 5.

The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide a new ecosystem in which farmers and traders, as per the government, will enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of their products and facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels to promote efficient, transparent and barrier-free inter- and intra-state trade and commerce.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, aims to provide a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers.