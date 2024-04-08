Twitter
How total solar eclipse will impact 2024 Ramadan moon sighting this year

This year's Shawwal crescent moon will be less visible due to the solar eclipse, which offers a unique chance to view the new moon up close.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Apr 08, 2024, 04:01 PM IST

(Image source: Pexels)
The total solar eclipse set for April 8, 2024, happens to fall during the holy month of Ramadan. This rare occurrence in space has Muslims talking about how it might affect the date of Eid-ul-Fitr. 

In Islamic tradition, Ramadan is a month-long period of fasting, prayer, and introspection for Muslims worldwide. The dates, however, are subject to change as they are entirely dependent on the crescent moon sighting. Eid Al-Fitr will begin on the first day of Ramadan.

The crescent moon, also called the Shawwal moon, is traditionally used to mark the start and end of Ramadan. An important occasion that signifies the conclusion of Ramadan and the start of Eid al-Fitr is the sighting of the Shawwal moon. 

Nevertheless, this year's total solar eclipse falls near the end of Ramadan, which might have an impact on the moon's visibility and the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the end of the fasting month.

On Monday, April 8, a total solar eclipse will be visible throughout North America, crossing over Mexico, the US, and Canada. This time, it won't be visible in India. 

This year's Shawwal crescent moon will be less visible due to the solar eclipse, which offers a unique chance to view the new moon up close. Direct observation of the solar eclipse is not recommended. The month of Shawwal begins on the eve of Eid al-Fitr, signalling the end of Ramadan.

The crescent moon is unlikely to be visible soon after the eclipse. It takes place a crescent moon sighting to officially end Ramadan. 

According to The National, the crescent moon will not be visible until April 9, Ramadan's 30th day. Previously, it was anticipated that Eid would begin on April 9. However, due to the solar eclipse, the new moon will not be visible on the western horizon after sunset on April 8.

According to the Times of India, this means that most Islamic nations as well as those in Europe, Africa, and America are expected to be able to see the crescent moon on April 9 after sunset. In the meantime, according to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, April 10 is probably the first day of Shawwal and Eid al-Fitr everywhere.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
