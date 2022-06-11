How Rajya Sabha elections impacted BJP, Congress, AAP's strength in Parliament; full details

Rajya Sabha: Among other parties, YSR Congress' strength has gone up from six to nine seats (File)

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha elections 2022 concluded on Friday. Out of 57 vacancies in the Upper House of Parliament, the BJP won 22, whereas the Congress won nine seats. With this, the ruling party's strength in Rajya Sabha fell from 95 to 92. The Congress' number in the Upper House of Parliament saw a slight uptick -- from 29 to 31.

57 members of the Rajya Sabha will retire by next month. 25 members of the BJP and seven of the Congress will be among those retiring.

Seven RS seats for nominated members are also vacant. Once the President nominates the members at the instance of the Centre, the party will have more support. The party will also have the support of media baron Kartikeya Sharma, who edged out Ajay Maken in Haryana. Sharma, an independent candidate, was backed by the BJP and its ally JJP.

Among other parties, YSR Congress' strength has gone up from six to nine seats, whereas AAP's strength will be 10 seats.

The strength of other regional parties like DMK, BJD, TRS, JDU, NCP and Shiv Sena also remains the same as their candidates won as many seats as those who retired. DMK has 10 members in the Rajya Sabha, BJD has nine, TRS has seven, JDU has five, NCP has four and Shiv Sena has three. The Trinamool and CPIM will have 13 and 5 members in the Rajya Sabha.

AIADMK's number dropped from five to four. The Samajwadi Party's strength has also gone down from five to three as it supported Jayant Chaudhary and Kapil Sibal.

RJD's number has gone up from five to six.

BSP will have just one member now, down from three. JMM will have two members. However, Shiromani Akali Dal will have no member in Rajya Sabha as all its members will retire.

With inputs from PTI