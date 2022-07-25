‘How is it possible Baba Amarnath here, Maa Sharda Shakti across LoC’: Rajnath Singh on PoK conflict

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo)

Giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday made a strong statement while speaking on the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas. During his speech, Singh said that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will always be a part of India.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of the Indian Army, the union minister asserted that Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India. Rajnath Singh further said that "How is it possible that Baba Amarnath is in India and Maa Sharda Shakti is across the Line of Control (LoC)."

While referring to the ruins of the Sharda Peeth, which has the ruins of a temple to Hindu goddess Saraswati, also known as Sharda, Rajnath Singh said, “A resolution has been passed in the Parliament on PoK. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kashmir was a part of India, is and will remain a part of India. How can it be that Baba Amarnath in the form of Shiva is with us and Mother Sharda Shakti is on the other side of LoC.”

He was speaking at the commemoration ceremony of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ in Jammu. Singh said that today`s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world as compared to 1962 when China captured our area in Ladakh when former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was at the helm of the affairs.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh further said, “In 1962 China captured our area in Ladakh, with Pandit Nehru as our Prime Minister. I will not question his intentions. Intentions can be good but the same does not apply to policies. However, today’s India is one of the most powerful countries in the world.”

Rajnath Singh spoke with the family members of security personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty in Jammu. "We will remember those who laid their lives in service of the country. Our Army has always made this supreme sacrifice for the country. Several of our brave soldiers laid their lives in the 1999 war, I bow down to them,” he said, as per ANI reports.

Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26. The preparations are underway at the sleepy town of Drass, Kargil. Vijay Diwas will be held from July 24 to 26 at the Kargil War Memorial.

(With ANI inputs)

