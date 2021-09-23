Himachal Pradesh installs India's highest EV charging point in Spiti

The highest EV charging station was set up in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley on Thursday (September 23). It was goEgoNetwork, a Pune-based company that set up two EV chargers for two and four-wheelers in Kaza.

This came after there were complaints from tourists about the lack of EV charging stations in the Spiti Valley said the Subdivisional Magistrate Mahender Partap Singh. "This is the first station in the valley. If the station gets a good response, more such stations would be set up. It will also help check vehicular pollution," he said.

Two electric scooters have been provided by the company to the local administration to promote e-vehicles in the valley. Singh also said that two riders rode on e-scooters from Manali to Kaza.

As per the riders, the e-scooters didn't face any problem while crossing the Kunzum Pass (4,551m). "They covered the distance of 320 km from Manali to Kaza by charging the vehicle at three-four points," he said.

The EV charging station lies at an altitude of 3,720m, the highest in the country, as Kaza is located at an altitude higher than Leh, where temperatures plummet below minus 20-degree Celsius in winter.

Not accessible by road throughout the year, the picturesque Spiti Valley remains cut off from the world for more than four months a year due to heavy snowfall.

It reopens once the snow starts thawing after mid-April.

(Agency inputs)