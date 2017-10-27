Himachal Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi forms coordination committee; Adityanath to be major campaigner for BJP

Headlines

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

3 army personnel killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in an operation

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall lashes in Delhi, Noida, check latest forecast for Delhi-NCR, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hariyali Teej 2023 date, time: Significance, rituals of the auspicious festival

UPSC recruitment 2023: Last date soon to apply for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts at upsconline.nic.in

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

From strong muscles to brain health: 10 health benefits of blackberry fruit

Are banana chips healthy to eat?

Health benefits of pista

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Rahul Gandhi On SC's Order, Haryana Violence Update, Ram Mandir & More, News Wrap, Aug 04

Supreme Court stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi un 'Modi' surname defamation case, to be MP again

Uttarakhand rains: Rudraprayag landslide causes heavy devastation in Gaurikund, 19 missing | Watch

Who was Abdul Karim Telgi, man behind Rs 30,000 crore stamp paper scam, whose life inspired Hansal Mehta's Scam 2003

Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul actor, passes away at 83

'Fathers are important but...': Sushmita Sen on misconceptions about being a single mother

HomeIndia

India

Himachal Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi forms coordination committee; Adityanath to be major campaigner for BJP

HP election will be held on November 9.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2017, 11:02 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today formed a committee headed by veteran party leader Vidya Stokes to ensure better coordination among various leaders.

The Committee has all top leaders from the state as its members, including chief minister Virbhadra Singh. Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma and Pradesh Congress President Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu are also members of the panel.

The Coordination Committee also has Rajya Sabha MP Viplove Thakur, senior state ministers G S Bali and Thakur Kaul Singh, besides AICC Secretary Asha Kumari, as its members. The panel has been formed to ensure proper coordination among leaders and to minimise dissensions within the party. It will also help ensure that the Congress party contests the November 9 Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh as a united force and emerge victorious, a party leader said. The Congress has declared that it will contest the polls in the state under the leadership of Virbhadra Singh, who is also the chairman of the party's campaign committee. 

Adityanath major campaigner for BJP: 

The BJP today claimed the Union government's decision to demonetize high-value currency and implement the GST had no bearing on the party's prospects in the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls scheduled on November 9.

Elaborating the BJP's campaign programme in which Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be a major campaigner, party leader J P Nadda said here that not declaring the party's ministerial face in the state polls was a part of BJP's strategy, which differs from state to state. "The BJP is heading for a landslide victory in the assembly polls as people are fed up with the corrupt Congress rule with the chief minister on bail leading the party," he said, apparently referring to money laundering and disproportionate assets cases against Virbhadra Singh.

Denying that the sudden demonetization of currency in November last year and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) have backfired, the Union health minister said the steps have instead taken India economically forward. The problems linked with the steps were being resolved, he said. The Union minister sought to partially lay the blame on other political parties over its criticism by them on the GST.

The GST was not Prime Minister Narendra Modi's or the BJP's decision alone, but also of other political parties and chief ministers represented on the GST Council, he said. Nadda said the Congress party was raising the issues to derive political advantage. He said Prime Minister Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union ministers and several other leaders would campaign for the party.

Modi is to visit the state on November 2, 4 and 6. He would address rallies at Rehan in Fatehpur and Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur on November 2, his programmes for November 4 and 6 were being finalised, he said. Uma Bharti and Gen. V K Singh would campaign for two- three days. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would address rallies at Renuka, Arki and Karsog on October 29, and in Nalagarh, Nagrota and Dadasiba on October 30.

Haryana and Uttarakhand chief ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Trivendra Singh Rawat would also campaign. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley would release the party's "Vision document" on October 29.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

World Breastfeeding Week 2023: 5 benefits of breastfeeding for new moms

From Hema Malini-Esha Deol to Moon Moon Sen-Riya Sen: 'Flop daughters' of 'hit moms' in Bollywood

When Aamir Khan disliked this film of Govinda, called biggest blockbuster as 'crude, vulgur, utt-pattang'

Meet Usha Mittal, wife of business tycoon Lakshmi Mittal who has net worth of Rs 136000 crore; know their love story

Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza divorce rumors spark again after cricketer alters Instagram bio

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Lalita Pawar to Amitabh Bachchan, these celebrities have made Guinness World Record

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE