BREAKING: Karnataka HC dismisses petitions, says hijab not essential religious practice

Karnataka High Court dismisses various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Dismissing the various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, March 15 said that "wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith."

CJ Awasthi: Taking a holistic view of the entire matter, we have formulated a few questions and answered them accordingly. Questions framed are :

1. Whether wearing hijab is an essential religious practice in Islamic faith protected under Article 25

2. Whether prescription of school uniform is violative of rights.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to wear Hijab in colleges and challenging the government order of February 5.

