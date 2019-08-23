High alert in Coimbatore, Chennai after inputs of six terrorists entering India via sea route from Sri Lanka

The 14 major road routes that lead to Coimbatore are currently under strict vigil, while more than 1,500 police personnel have been deployed across the city.

Security was tightened on Friday in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu following inputs which suggested that six terrorists have infiltrated the South Indian state via sea route. The terrorists, said to be having links with the Lashkar-e-Taiba, are suspected to have entered the country from northern Sri Lanka through Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, intel further suggested that at least one of the terrorists is a Pakistani national, Ilyas Anwar, while the rest are Sri Lankan Tamils.

The 14 major road routes that lead to Coimbatore are currently under strict vigil, while police forces comprising over 2000 personnel on duty, both in regular uniform and in plain clothes, have been deployed to deal with the situation at hand.

The Police Commissioner of Coimbatore, Sumit Saran, has confirmed that vigil has been stepped up at sensitive areas like vital installations, airport, and at railway stations. "We got information that six terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are moving towards Coimbatore," he said, "Keeping that in view, we have put a general alert. There is no alarming situation. There is no need to worry about anything."

Chennai, the capital city of the state, has also been alerted regarding the potential security threat.

AK Vishwanathan, Police Commissioner of Chennai, said that the Chennai police are on a heightened alert to avoid any untoward incidents. Storming operations are also in progress, he said.

Further details are awaited.