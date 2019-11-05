Hideout busted in J&K's Kishtwar, arms and ammunition seized

A hideout has been busted by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Kishtwar, a day after 1 civilian was killed and 22 others injured after a grenade attack in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area.

The hideout has been busted after security forces raided the residence of a 30-year-old Asif Mustafa son of Ghulam Mustafa.

Two AK 47 magazine, one 7.63mm Pistol with magazine (Pak Made), one hand grenade (Chinese), one HHRS (Chinese) with battery and Antenna, 54 7.62mm live Amn, two 7.62mm fired cases have been recovered.

Earlier on Monday, at least one person had died and 22 others were injured after a grenade attack that took place in Lal Chowk area near a market on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar on Monday.

As per initial reports, three terrorists had come on a motorbike who are now being suspected behind this grenade attack.

As per reports, a large number of civilians were present on the road in Srinagar's Lal Chowk area when the grenade attack took place. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Since the abrogation of Article 370, this is the second grenade attack which has occurred in the past in 10 days.

Earlier on October 28, at least 19 people were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at the Iqbal Market area near the Sopore bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.