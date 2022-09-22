Here's What Makes Sharani Ponguru A Superwoman in Her Field

Rarely do we come around business personalities who consider people more important than money and success. Sharani Ponguru is among those exceptional personalities who love to grow by helping others in their growth.

Despite carrying the great responsibility of managing an education empire of 640 schools and colleges across India and being an influencer and blogger, she makes sure to personally help her students whenever they need it. She says that her favourite part about her work is interacting with the students as it gives her satisfaction.

Sharani Ponguru says that it's her aim to help as many students as possible. She is also working tirelessly. "I want to lay a strong foundation for students." she says.

Sharani Ponguru understands the importance of mentorship and personal help because she herself has grown from a shy child to a successful businesswoman after a hard and long struggle. Being the daughter of Narayana Educational Institutions' founder, the passion for helping others was always in her blood but her introverted personality was a barrier to overcome. Believe it or not, Sharani was scared to speak on stage as well. But thanks to her dedication and perseverance, she managed to become an extroverted person after hard work of 25 years.

Sharani Ponguru tells that it was a difficult journey and it took her 25 years to get over her stage fright and become an extrovert. But now she is one super confident girl who can inspire anyone with her skilled communication style and charm.

Sharani has also received several accolades for her work including the TV5 Business Leader Award 2017 in Education. She has also been honoured by the govt. of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of International Women's Day in recognition of her work in the field of Education.

Sharani Ponguru is no less than a superwoman because while nailing her professional life, she's successfully managing the responsibilities of being a wife and mother too. Talking about how she creates a balance while managing all the responsibilities, she says that it gets challenging but it’s all about what you want in life and your priorities. "Motherhood has always been bliss and I enjoy every moment with my child. That’s my favourite Stress buster. I love interacting and sharing my life with the world. I love spreading knowledge and awareness." says Sharani.

