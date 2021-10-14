Here's how govt will celebrate milestone of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

These days, COVID-19 vaccination is going on very fast in the country. All eyes are on the vaccination numbers. The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that so far, more than 97 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, of which more than 32 lakh doses were administered on Wednesday itself. It is estimated that with this speed, India will touch the figure of more than 100 crore vaccine doses by next week and it will prove to be another milestone.

The central government has made special preparations for this occasion. At the time when the figure of 100 crore coronavirus vaccine doses is completed in India, all railway stations, all airports, flights, bus stations will make the announcement simultaneously in all public places. Apart from this, the celebration of this special milestone will be done at all the beaches and ships of the country.

Data released by the Ministry of Health has said that 38,99,42,616 jabs have been administered as the first dose since the start of the third phase of vaccination in the 18-44 age group in all the states and union territories. 10,69,40,919 doses have been administered as the second dose in the group. Additionally, at present, 30% of the eligible population has been given both doses.

Apart from this, expert opinion is being taken regarding the vaccination of children. Experts believe that there is a need to take precautions regarding the vaccine for kids.

The Ministry of Health has assured that by next month, there will be more than the required coronavirus vaccine doses available in the country and the doses which will are unused will be exported to other countries. India has so far given 10 lakh coronavirus vaccines to countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Iran, Myanmar.