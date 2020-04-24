Here's how e-GramSwaraj Portal and Swamitva Scheme will benefit villagers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with sarpanches across the country through video conferencing to mark the National Panchayati Raj Day.

During the interation, he highlighted the need to be self-reliant in the time of coronavirus crisis that the whole country is struggling with and hailed the spirit of people who are braving these tough times.

Modi also launched the e-gram Swaraj portal and mobile application as well as the Swamitva Scheme that provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India.

Here's what benefits the villagers will get from these initiatives.

e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App

The Unified Portal is a new initiative of Ministry of Panchayati Raj which will provide the Gram Panchayats with a single interface to prepare and implement their Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP). All information related to rural areas of India will be found in the e-Gram Swaraj website and mobile application launched by the Ministry of Panchayat Raj, Government of India.

Here, you will get the state-of-the-art dashboard including the profile of the gram panchayats, planning, budgeting and accounting for the development of the village panchayats. It will be a single platform for the development plan of Gram Panchayat.

The unified platform will make it easy for the government to prepare and implement development plans for villages.

Swamitva Scheme

The Swamitva Scheme provides for an integrated property validation solution for rural India; the demarcation of inhabited land in rural areas would be done by the use of latest surveying methods – Drone’s technology with the collaborated efforts of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Panchayati Raj Department, State Revenue Department and Survey of India.

The scheme is an attempt to end property disputes in villages. Under this, mapping of every property of the village will be done through drones in all the villages of the country. After this, the people of the village will be given a certificate of ownership of that property.

This will enable the villagers to avail loan facilities on the lans just like cities.

Initially, the scheme will be launched in six states on a trial basis. The states are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It will be extended later.