Heavy rains wreak havoc in Kerala, IMD issues 'red alert' in 3 districts

As heavy rains continue to lash the southern part of Kerala for a second consecutive day on Sunday, many areas of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram were inundated, while some roads were also blocked in parts of the Kollam district. A red alert has been issued in the central Kerala districts of Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur for the day.

A red alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram district and the weathermen have predicted that rains will continue for two more days. Strong westerly winds and a cyclonic circulation formed over the southeastern region of the Arabian sea that triggered the heavy rains.

A high alert has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in many parts of these districts. Districts like Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Kasargod districts are also expected to receive heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the water level of the Idukki river has increased and an orange alert has been issued at the catchment area of the dam. Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar's water level has also increased and Tamil Nadu has issued an alert after it touched 140 feet.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called upon people to remain cautious in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts and in high ranges of the state as well as in riversides and tourist destinations.

The state has also opened relief camps at some areas of Thiruvananthapuram district as low-lying areas were waterlogged.