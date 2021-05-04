Headlines

Health Ministry refutes media reports of no fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines placed

The ministry said that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2021, 11:22 AM IST

The Union health ministry on Monday said that media reports alleging that the Centre has not placed any fresh order for COVID-19 vaccines are absolutely false and are not based on facts.

Some news reports had claimed that the last order placed with the two vaccine makers - Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech was in March 2021.

As per the reports, 100 million doses were ordered from Serum Institute of India and 20 million doses were ordered from Bharat Biotech in March 2021.

However, the ministry said in a statement that these media reports are completely incorrect and are not based on facts. 

The ministry further said that against the last order of 10 crore doses for supplies of Covishield vaccine, 8.744 crore doses have been delivered till May 3.

"It is clarified that 100% advance of Rs 1732.50 cr (after TDS Rs 1699.50 cr) was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) on 28.04.2021 for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine during May, June and July, and was received by them on 28.04.2021," the ministry stated.

It further said that as on date against the last order of 2 crore doses for supplies of Covaxin vaccine, 0.8813 crore doses have been delivered till May 3.

They said that additionally, a 100% advance of Rs 787.50 cr (after TDS Rs 772.50 cr) was released on April 28, 2021, to Bharat Biotech for five crore Covaxin doses during May, June and July, and was received by them on April 28 only. 

The ministry said that the government would continue to procure its share of 50% of the monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) cleared vaccines under the liberalised pricing and accelerated national COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

It also said that it would continue to make them available to the state governments totally free of cost as was being done earlier.

