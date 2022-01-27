Haryana extends Covid-19 restrictions till February 10 - Read guidelines here

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2022, 10:02 AM IST

In curb the further spread of infection in the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday extended Covid-imposed restrictions till February 10, as per the HSDMA order dated January 26. The Haryana State Disaster Management Authority (HSDMA) has categorically said that the orders passed on January 5, 10 and 13 will continue.

The decision comes a day after the Haryana government announced that schools for Classes 10-12 will reopen from February 10. Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Tuesday tweeted, "The Haryana government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 10-12 from February 10."

Covid guidelines in Haryana

According to guidelines, all malls and markets in Haryana will remain open till 7 pm.

Essential services including pharmacies/medical shops and supplies like milk allowed to remain open.

Earlier, the state government had said that Covid curbs will be imposed in the worst-affected districts.

The Haryana government had allowed gyms and spas to operate with 50% capacity.

The Haryana government on January 10 banned large gatherings such as rallies and protests.

The closure of entertainment parks, cinema halls and sports complexes extended to eight more districts.

Sports complexes, swimming pools, gyms, stadiums to operate only during training of sportspersons.

A night curfew that was imposed in Haryana will continue from 11 pm to 5 am across the state.

Government and private offices, except for essential services to function with 50% staff attendance.