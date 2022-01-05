Haryana government issues fresh restrictions - Know what is allowed, what's not

The country is witnessing a massive surge in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the new Omicron variant. In order to curb the spread, the Haryana government on Tuesday ordered more COVID-19 induced restrictions in the state.

The communication dated January 4 from the Chief Secretary was addressed to officials including all administrative secretaries to the Haryana government, all the heads of departments and Commissioners of all Divisions in the state and the Deputy Commissioners.

In accordance with the new directives of the Centre, government offices will function at a 50% capacity. However, all officers of the level of Under Secretary, equivalent and above have to attend office regularly.

Haryana new restrictions

Physical attendance of government employees below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50%.

A roster may be prepared accordingly by all the departments concerned, with 50% employees doing work from home.

Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees shall be exempted from attending office but do WFH.

The order also adds that the employees who are not attending the office will have to remain connected.

Officials residing in containment zones shall continue to be exempted from coming to office till the zone is denotified.

Haryana government has already ordered the closure of cinema halls, multiplexes and sports complexes in five districts.

Closure in five districts of Ambala, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Panchkula and Sonipat is applicable from January 2 to 12.

Malls and markets are allowed to open only till 5 pm from January 2 to 12 in these above five districts of Haryana.