Hardik Patel changes his WhatsApp profile picture, fuels speculation of joining BJP

Amid speculations that he is going to join the BJP, Hardik Patel has changed his display picture on WhatsApp to one in which he is wearing a saffron shawl.

Recently, the Patidar leader removed mentions of Congress from his WhatsApp and Telegram bio. Patel, however, has maintained that there is no question of him quitting Congress or joining the BJP.

The development comes days after he expressed displeasure over the functioning of the Gujarat Congress, claiming that he was sidelined in the state unit and the leadership is not willing to utilise his skills.

Interestingly, Hardik expressed his resentment a day after he hinted at contesting elections after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in a 2015 rioting and arson case.

Hardik, who is the state Congress working president, has also recently praised the BJP, appreciating the saffron party’s “good, strong base” and decision-making capacity.

He had spearheaded the Patidar community campaign in Gujarat in 2015 seeking reservations under the OBC category.

Four years later, Patel joined Congress in 2019. Hardik can contest the upcoming 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections.

