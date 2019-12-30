Happy New Year 2020: New Year wishes, quotes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages, SMS to send your loved ones

The year 2019 is about to end and there will be another opportunity to start fresh when January 1, 2020 sees the light of the day.

The new chapter will follow the merrymaking on the New Year's Eve when the world will be celebrating surviving another free trip around the Sun.

Social media will still be there to keep one and all updated, so to help you extend the greetings on the New Year's Day, here are Facebook messages, WhatsApp status, Twitter messages, quotes and wishes you can use.

1. Thanks for all the fun, and lovely moments we shared. May we have lots more in the glorious New Year.

2. New month. New beginning. New mindset. New focus. New start. New intentions. New results. Happy New Year.

3. We will open the book, Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year's Day. Happy New Year.

4. May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you get warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!

5. Wish Joys And Happiness On This New Year Balloon In Your Life As Flowers In A Garden.

6. Let The Coming Year To Be Glorious One That Rewards All Your Future Endeavours With Success.

7. May This New Year Illuminate Your Life And Bless You With Prosperity And Joy Today And Always.

8. On this New Year, I wish that you have a superb January, a dazzling February, a Peaceful March, an anxiety-free April, a sensational May, and Joy that keeps going from June to November, and then round off with an upbeat December.

9. Write it on your heart that every day is the best day of the year. Cheers to a New Year and another chance for us to get it right.

10. Happiness keeps you sweet Trials make you strong Sorrows make you humble Success keeps you glowing & God keeps you going. May you have the greatest new year.

11. The New Year has brought another chance for us to set things right and to open up a new chapter in our lives.

12. Here’s wishing you all the joy of the season. Have a Happy New Year!

13. Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories, and all the blessings a heart can know. Happy New Year!

14. A New Year has tiptoed in. Let’s go forward to meet it. Let’s welcome the 365 days it brings. Let’s live well with love in our hearts towards God and all people. Let’s walk through its corridors with praise songs on our lips.

15. Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around May the new year adds a new beauty, freshness into your life. Happy New Year 2019.