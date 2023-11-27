Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Top 20 Gurpurab wishes, quotes and greetings

Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Gurpurab Best Wishes and Quotes

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab is the most important festival for Sikhs around the world. Today marks the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. People will celebrate Gurupurab and light diya in the Gurdwara on this Purnima day. Sikhs will carry out processions, visit Gurdwaras to offer prayers, conduct langars as a part of the Gurpurab celebration each year. The auspicious festival is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima with Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti wishes, which occur on the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik, fifteen days after Diwali.

Gurpurab Best Wishes

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji's spiritual teachings enlighten you, and may you obtain whatever you wish for. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May the holy teachings of Guru Nanak guide you through the right path in your life. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

May Guru Nanak Dev Ji encourage you to achieve all your dreams, bless you with peace and shower you with eternal happiness and joy. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti

Alone let him constantly meditate in solitude on that which is salutary for his soul, for he who meditates in solitude attains supreme bliss. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji's teachings are a blessing and healing aid to everybody's life. May you use those teachings in every step of your life. Happy Gurpurab!

Heartiest wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion. May this Gurpurab bring lots of joy and happiness to your life. Happy Gurpurab!

May Guru Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals and may his blessings be with you in whatever you do. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

I pray that happiness and blessings always surround you as we all get together to remember our beloved Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the commemoration of Sikhism. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s inspirational quotes

"Burn worldly love, rub the ashes and make ink of it, make the heart the pen, the intellect the writer, write that which has no end or limit."

"He who has no faith in himself can never have faith in God."

"There is but one God. His name is Truth; He is the Creator. He fears none; he is without hate. He never dies; He is beyond the cycle of births and death. He is self-illuminated."

"If the people use the wealth bestowed on them by God for themselves alone or for treasuring it, it is like a corpse. But if they decide to share it with others, it becomes sacred food."

"Only fools argue whether to eat meat or not. They don't understand truth, nor do they meditate on it. Who can define what is meat and what is plant? Who knows where the sin lies, being a vegetarian or a non-vegetarian?"

"The greatest comforts and lasting peace are obtained when one eradicates selfishness from within."

"Whatever kind of seed is sown in a field, prepared in due season, a plant of that same kind, marked with the peculiar qualities of the seed, springs up in it."

“Owing to ignorance of the rope, the rope appears to be a snake; owing to ignorance of the self the transient state arises of the individualized, limited, phenomenal aspect of the self.”

“Even kings and emperors, with mountains of property and oceans of wealth - these are not even equal to an ant, who does not forget God.”

“The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters woman is visibly the cause.”

"Sing the songs of joy to the Lord, serve the Name of the Lord, and become the servant of His servants."

"Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over the other shore"