Gyanvapi mosque case: Hearing on fresh plea today, demand to measure Shivling and break closed cellars

(Image Source: IANS)

The Civil Court of Varanasi will hear a new application today in the Gyanvapi mosque-Sringar Gauri dispute case. On Tuesday, the five women demanding to allow them to do worship of Shringar Gauri had filed a fresh application in the court. In the new application, the petitioners have demanded action of the commission for the measurement of the alleged Shivling found in the Wazukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque.

The petitioners have also demanded the demolition of the closed cellars. Senior Division Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar will hear the case today. In the application filed by Vadini Rekha Pathak, Sita Sahu and Manju Vyas through advocate Sudhir Tripathi, it has been demanded that there is a door in the wall on the east side of the Shivling which has been closed with brick-stone and cement.

Read | 'Limiting namazis inside mosque unfair': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Gyanvapi Masjid case

The crypt which is in front of Nandi, has been surrounded by brick-cement covering the Shivling with a wall on its northern side. Removal of that circle and commission action should be taken, the plea reads. The petitioners have asked that it is necessary to measure the length, width and height of the Shivling.

It has also been said that commission proceedings should be conducted inside by opening the door of the western wall of the mosque. Earlier on Tuesday, the court commissioner filed an application seeking additional time to present the report. On which the court gave him two days time.

However, the court removed the court commissioner Ajay Mishra and asked the deputy court commissioner Vishal Singh to present the report. A complaint was made against Ajay Mishra for taking a private photographer and leaking the matter of the survey to the media.

On Wednesday, the court will hear on the objection sought from the respondent side on the application of the plaintiff. It is believed that the court can take an important decision on the evidence and arguments of both the parties.